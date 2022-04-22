Aggravated Assault/Drug Charges: On April 14, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from a residence on Red Oak Street. Police spoke to James Byington, who stated that his brother-in-law, Joe Cagle, age 42, had approached him with a hammer raised and threatened to kill him. Shelton made contact with Cagle, who had locked himself in his bedroom inside the residence. Cagle stated that he was seeing “people crawling backwards on their hands and feet on the ceiling,” and later told Shelton that he had been seeing things that were not real. A search of Cagle’s person revealed 0.64 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Cagle was placed under arrest and was found to also have an active warrant for Child Support.
Public Intoxication: On April 15, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with a male subject who was walking on Interstate 40, near Exit 435. The man was identified as Darren Ray, age 33. Weber reported that Ray was “stumbling and staring blankly.” Ray stated that he wasn’t sure where he was going and “admitted to being an avid user of any type of narcotic he could find,” according to Weber’s report. Ray performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for his safety. A search of Ray’s person revealed a syringe and a glass pipe.
Shoplifting: On April 15, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Police made contact with Stacie Lynn Anderson, age 46, whom the store manager had seen concealing items in her bag. Anderson consented to a search of her person, in which police found approximately $240 worth of merchandise that had not been paid for. The store manager also shared still photos of Anderson committing the theft. Records showed that Anderson had been banned from the store in the past due to previous theft charges. Anderson was placed under arrest, and while she was being booked, Corrections Officers found two Gabapentin pills on her person.
Assault: On April 15, police responded to a call from Hardee’s on Cosby Highway regarding a fight between three subjects, one male and two female. Police spoke to Amber Seay, who stated that an unknown woman in a black Kia began cursing at her and throwing food at her as she was backing out of her parking spot. Seay continued to attempt to leave the parking lot when the woman and an unknown male subject exited the Kia and approached her. Seay was unable to pull out of the parking lot, so she exited the vehicle. Seay stated that the female subject attacked her, and then the male subject began striking her with a closed fist. Both suspects had fled the scene before police arrival. Seay had visible injuries from the incident but refused medical attention.
Harassment: On April 16, police spoke to Janie McGill, regarding ongoing harassment from her husband, Michael McGill, age 37. Mrs. McGill alleged that her husband had been harassing her for the past few days, and that he had come to her room at Relax Inn, “beating on the door trying to get in to have an altercation with her,” according to Patrolman Alex Reese’s report. McGill was advised to contact Safe Space and to take out an order of protection against her husband.
Theft: On April 17, police responded to a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway regarding a theft in the parking lot. The caller stated he had parked near the building, and two Stihl chainsaws had been stolen out of the toolbox in the back of his truck. The caller stated the theft happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. on April 14.
Pickpocketing: On April 17, police spoke to a caller regarding a theft from her person that occurred earlier in the day. The caller, Judy Jenkins, stated that while she was shopping at Walmart, a female subject bumped into her. The female subject then allegedly offered Jenkins $20, saying that God told her to. When Jenkins returned home, she discovered $278 missing from her work apron, which had been in her purse. Jenkins described the female subject as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, white, with blonde hair. Jenkins also described a male subject, 5 feet 8 inches, white, who was with the female subject during the interaction.
Vandalism: On April 18, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call from Backway Inn Bar and Grill regarding damage to a vehicle in the parking lot. The complainant stated that Frank Ammann, age 36, had come into the bar and was angry with Amanda Hassan. Ammann allegedly began causing a disturbance in the bar and was removed. Ammann then began damaging a black Mazda M6 the parking lot. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.
Theft: On April 1, Kathryn Chapman spoke to police about merchandise that was found to be missing from her store while she was preparing to move to a new location. Police advised Chapman to compile a list of the missing items and return. On April 18, Chapman produced a list of items worth a total of $19,419 that were found to be missing from the store. Chapman told police she is unsure who could have taken the items or when the items could have been taken.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.