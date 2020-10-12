DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Clear Creek Road concerning a male subject passed out in a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 9. Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with the male in question, identified as Jerred M. Turner, 34, Old 15th Road, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and a syringe in his lap. After several attempts were made to wake Turner up, deputies helped Turner out of the vehicle and detained him without incident. At that time, deputies located a bag that contained .4 grams of suspected heroin. Turner admitted that he injected heroin into his arm. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent and violation of probation.
DUI: A Knoxville man was arrested for a number of charges following a vehicle accident on Friday, Oct. 9. Sgt. Joey Owings reported was dispatched to 4091 Cosby Highway concerning a vehicle accident without injuries just before noon. Sgt. Owings made contact with Lawrence Birks, 67, Knoxville, and said that Birks had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. When asked to participate in a field sobriety testing, Birks refused to participate. He was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching his vehicle, deputies located a cup that contained alcohol. Birks was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and violation of implied consent.
Warrant served: Kenneth Doak Barnette, 44, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Oct. 8. Sgt. Brian Holt arrested Barnette at a residence on Wright Road.
Money stolen: Robert John Johnson, 53,Royal Way, filed a theft report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Oct. 11. Deputy Jody Henry spoke with Johnson, who said while he was inside The Shack, located on East Highway 25/70, he dropped $2,930. Johnson left the store before realizing the money was gone. The incident is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.