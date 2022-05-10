DUI: On May 6, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a GMC that ran a red light at Lincoln Avenue. Weber reported a “strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle.” The driver, who was identified as Nicholas Cashen, age 21, stated to Weber that he had been smoking a marijuana cigarette and that he had more marijuana in the car. Cashen surrendered four THC vape pens and four ounces of suspected marijuana. Cashen performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Shoplifting: On May 6, police responded to a call from the Co-Op regarding an elderly male subject who had walked out of the store with two Husqvarna 440E chainsaws, valued at $703.98, without paying. Employees told police the man drove from the store in a Nissan Frontier.
DUI: On May 8, Patrolman Juston Shelton responded to a vehicle accident near Fairview Street involving an injured female subject. The woman, identified as Christine Hawkins, age 37, told police that a red truck had run her off the road, causing her to crash. Hawkins declined medical service from EMS. Shelton observed Hawkins’ speech to slurred and her pupils to be constricted. Hawkins performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and she was placed under arrest for DUI. Hawkins had been driving on a suspended license, and several used syringes were found in her purse.
Stolen Vehicle: On May 8, police responded to a call from The Backway Inn Bar regarding a stolen car. The victim stated that she had parked her white 2020 Kia Optima at the bar around 12:30 a.m. and noticed it missing around 1:25 a.m. During the investigation, police received notice of an abandoned vehicle matching the victim’s description on Cope Boulevard. The vehicle had been crashed into an embankment, and police were unable to locate anyone nearby.
Criminal Trespass: On May 6, police received a call from Walmart on Cosby Highway regarding a male subject who had been previously trespassed from the property. Police made contact with Carl Meece, age 45. Patrolman Justin Shelton reported that Meece was “highly intoxicated” and had trouble controlling his body movements. Meece was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Drug Charges: On May 7, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the area of Newport Terrace Apartments in regards to an unconscious male in a white vehicle. Suggs made contact with Steve Moore, age 43. Moore was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was asked to exit the vehicle. Police found 19 grams of suspected methamphetamine on Moore’s person and an unlabeled blue bottle, which Moore stated contained Xanax. Moore was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 9, police responded to an assault call from Relax Inn. Sergeant Derek Wright spoke to the victim, who stated that Amy Gee, age 49 had been staying at her apartment and had assaulted her. The victim stated that she and Gee had gone to Covington Credit and Gee had accused her of stealing $100, then $300. Gee allegedly struck the victim several times in the chest before kicking her out of the vehicle that the two drove to the store and leaving her there. The victim stated that she walked back to the room at Relax Inn, where Gee was packing her things, and Gee assaulted her again, pushing her to the ground. The victim was transported to the hospital by First Call.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
