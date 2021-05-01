Reckless Driver: On April 28, Patrolman Paul Weber observed a motorcycle leave the Walgreens parking lot and begin driving recklessly on West Broadway. Weber estimated the motorcycle was traveling about 90 mph in a 40 mph zone. Weber attempted to catch up to the motorcycle with his lights and siren on and followed it onto 25E, where it passed a semi truck in a no passing zone, traveling about 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver eventually stopped at Chemwood Drive and Industrial Road. Patrolman Weber conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Michael Roberts, 19, Skyview Way, Del Rio. Roberts said he didn’t stop because he did not have a motorcycle endorsement.
Frazier/Mantooth Arrest: On April 28, Police responded to a Welfare Check call for Christal Frazier, 44, Evans Valley Road, Newport. Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Frazier as well as Jeremy Mantooth, 34, Mantooth Road, Newport. Frazier was known to have an active warrant for Theft of Property and was placed under arrest. Frazier was displaying signs of intoxication and admitted to having used methamphetamine within the last few hours. Frazier was placed under arrest and both individuals were transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Violence: On April 27, Patrolman Stephan Higgenbotham responded to a domestic violence call. Misty Heitz reported that she and Brandon Hurst, 29, Old Sevierville Highway, Newport, had gotten into an argument and Hurst had become violent. Higgenbotham observed wounds to Heitz’s head and face. Hurst had fled the scene before police arrived, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Counterfeit Money: On April 28, officers were called to both Food City East and Food City West regarding counterfeit $100 bills. According to the reports, an unknown woman had come to both Food City locations, as well as Food City West Gas ‘n’ Go, and paid for goods with a counterfeit $100 before leaving in a newer blue Nissan.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
