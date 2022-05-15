Possession Charges: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Wilton Springs when he observed a dark colored passenger vehicle with a busted windshield and very loud exhaust. Damron conducted a traffic stop for the violations on Wilton Springs Road and made contact with the driver, Tony Naillon. The report states that Naillon told Damron he was going to fix the windshield and that someone had cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle, which made it loud. Upon checking the occupants of the vehicle, Damron was notified of an active warrant for the arrest of the front seat passenger, Cheryl Mullins. Damron detained Mullins while other deputies asked Naillon if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle to which he replied no. Mullins was the registered owner of the vehicle and also stated there wasn’t anything illegal inside the vehicle while giving consent for it to be searched. Deputies discovered a black drawstring backpack in the front passenger floorboard where Mullins was sitting that contained scales, baggies and a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl. Inside the backpack were several items with the name Cheryl Mullins on them. Deputies also found cut straws in the back seat area where Natalia Stewart was sitting. Damron asked who the backpack belonged to in the back seat and Stewart stated it was hers. Deputies located 2.1 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be Marijuana, 0.82 grams of a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, 4.09 grams of a crushed pill suspected to be Suboxone and 6.1 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl. Stewart then stated the backpack was not hers and began to get angry, according to the report. Stewart was placed under arrest and once deputies removed her purse from her shoulder they recovered 3 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl inside. Stewart was also in possession of scales with her initials on the top. Deputies seized $445.00 from Stewart’s person. Cheryl Mullins and Natalia Stewart were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to Dollar General on Old Highway 411 in regard to a verbal domestic incident involving two females in Ford Taurus. Upon arrival Damron asked the female sitting in the front passenger seat, later identified as Savannah Green, what had happened and allegedly began screaming at the deputy. Green was reportedly hard to understand due to her high pitched screaming and stating that “she wasn’t walking home.” Green was asked several times to stop screaming, which she refused to do and was then detained. Damron asked the driver if Green had taken anything illegal that could cause her to act that way. The driver stated she uses Methamphetamine, which usually causes her to act out. Damron searched the vehicle and found two small handbags in the front seat. Green stated the white colored bag was hers and gave verbal consent for it to be searched. The driver stated the other bag also belonged to Green, and after searching the bag Damron found a crystal like substance inside, two small red baggies containing suspected Methamphetamine and a clear burnt pipe. Several items with Savannah Green’s name and personal information were located inside the grey handbag such as a Food Stamp card, driver’s license and prescription medication. Green was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. While en route to the jail Green allegedly head butted the window of the patrol car causing a pump knot on her forehead.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
