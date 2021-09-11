Public Intoxication: On September 7, police responded to a call from a residence on Ruble Street regarding a woman who was hiding in the shrubs of a residence that was not her own. Police spoke to Tammy Webb, age 46, who “appeared extremely intoxicated” and was carrying a plastic bottle of alcohol, according to Patrolman Shane Bower’s report. Webb was taken into custody for her own safety.
Possession of Schedule VI: On September 8, Captain Matthew Elliot was conducting business checks and observed a car with a tag that was registered to a different vehicle. Elliot also reportedly observed a plastic bag of suspected Marijuana. After waiting for the vehicle’s owner to return, Elliot initiated a traffic stop and spoke to John Benson, age 35. Benson admitted that the bag did contain Marijuana, and he was issued a citation after the 2.4 ounces of Marijuana were confiscated.
Theft: On September 8, Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Steve Foshie of Home Towne Laundry, who stated that on September 6 a male had entered the building and took a laundry cart with him when he left. Foshie identified the individual as Nesbitt Jones, who denied being at the laundromat.
Identity Theft: On September 8, police responded to a call regarding an unconscious man in a church parking lot on Southside Circle. Captain Donald Coakley spoke to the man, who identified himself as Jessie James Hill and gave a false social security number. Police later properly identified him as Bobby Armachain, age 35. Armachain was taken into custody for public intoxication and identity theft.
Possession of Schedule II: On September 8, around 7 p.m. Patrolman Paul Weber witnessed Gary Haney, age 50, driving on Main Street. Weber knew that Haney’s license was suspended and initiated a traffic stop. A search of Haney’s vehicle uncovered several used syringes and 2.14 grams of powder cocaine, as well as four hydrocodone pills in a ring box. Haney was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft Over $1000: On September 9, police spoke to Lowe’s loss prevention regarding a male who had stolen a 2200-watt Honda generator. The generator was valued at $1,099
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.