DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to English Creek Baptist Church on the report of a male subject passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Magouirk found the subject, identified as Travis Barnes, unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with it still running. Magouirk was able to wake Barnes and asked him to shut the vehicle off. The report states that he did but left the vehicle in gear and almost caused a collision with Magouirk’s patrol car when it began to roll backwards. Magouirk’s report states that Barnes’ eyes appeared to be bloodshot, he was unsteady on his feet, his words were slurred and he seemed to be confused. Barnes agreed to perform a field sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks. Barnes was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
Probation Violation: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 73 to investigate a verbal domestic situation. While at the scene, Deputy Zachary Magouirk discovered that the female party, Jennifer Soliday, was wanted out of Cocke County for a Violation of Probation. Soliday reportedly fled the scene prior to Magouirk’s arrival. Magouirk was later dispatched to the same residence on a complaint that Soliday had returned to the home and was causing problems. Soliday was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Capias: Deputies went to a residence on Old Highway 411 to serve an active warrant on a female subject. Upon arrival, they made contact with suspect, Savannah Green, who was standing outside a shed on the property. Deputy Alison Brooks advised Green she had an active warrant for her arrest for Violation of Probation. Brooks placed Green under arrest and transported her to the County Jail Annex.
Drug Paraphernalia: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fox and Hound Way on the report of a male who was trespassing on the property. Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with the subject who was leaving the property on foot. The male identified himself as Logan Black. Cocke County jail staff informed Norton that Black had an active warrant for his arrest. Norton then placed Black under arrest and asked him if he had any items on his person that could inflict harm such as needles or weapons. Black allegedly stated he had a pocket knife but did not have any needles. When searching Black’s person Norton found two syringes in his front left pocket. Black was placed in the patrol vehicle while Norton spoke with residents. The homeowner stated that Black was not a resident of the home and asked that he be banned from the property.
Probation Violation: On Sunday, March 6, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of South Highway 107 when he observed a vehicle parked at the Fox Den restaurant. There were three males and one female in the vehicle. The female, identified as Kelley Jones, was in the front passenger seat “slumped over.” A warrant check was performed on all subjects and the County Jail advised that Jones had a Violation Of Probation warrant and a Capias out of Juvenile Court. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Joshua Smith was patrolling the area of Highway 73 and Acres Drive when he noticed a male sitting next to the road. Smith turned around to perform a welfare check on the male and as he approached he noticed a syringe behind the man’s ear. Smith identified the male as Joe Stewart. A search of Stewart’s person was person was performed and Smith reportedly found multiple syringes and a bag of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Stewart was placed under arrest for Possession of Schedule ll and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
