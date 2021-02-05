DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Middle Creek Road concerning a reckless driver that had stopped in the middle of the roadway on Thursday, Feb. 4. Deputy Dylan Norton located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Robert Williamson, 63, Middle Creek Road, who was passed out in the vehicle. According to the report, Williamson had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Williamson and he performed poorly on all tests given. Williamson admitted he had been “drinking and smoking marijuana since 7 a.m.” Thursday morning. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, failure to exercise due care and reckless driving.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 143 Willis Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Friday, Feb. 5. Deputy Joshua Matthews made contact with the victim, identified as June Eddington, 46, who had severe injuries to her body. Deputies learned that Alan Kevin Caldwell, 53, had assaulted Eddington in front of her 13-year-old daughter. Caldwell was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Warrant served: Brandon Miller, 35, Lark Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Friday, Feb. 5. Deputy Dylan Norton served Miller the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
