Public Intoxication: On July 10, a motorist flagged down Sergeant Derek Wright to alert him to a pedestrian who had been staggering into the road on US 25/70. Wright came into contact with the man, who was later identified as Dale Byrd, age 62. According to Wright’s report, Byrd had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, and he refused to show any identification. When Wright attempted to detain Byrd, he reportedly stiffened his arms and resisted. Byrd was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public Intoxication: On July 10, Captain Donald Coakley was dispatched to Huddle House on West US 25/70 in regards to an intoxicated male with a child. According to Coakley’s report, the man had trouble keeping his balance and had slurred speech. The man, who was identified as Matthew Lyons, age 29, admitted to Coakley that he had driven with his daughter to the Huddle House. Lyons was placed under arrest and the child was turned over to another member of her family.
Possession of Schedule I/II: On July 10, officers were dispatched to Hometowne Laundry on Cope Boulevard in response to a call about several individuals acting suspicious in the bathrooms. Patrolman Joshyua Shults made contact with the individuals, speaking first to Michael McAfee, age 37. McAfee was found to have active warrants and was placed under arrest. According to Shults’ report, McAfee later admitted to having about three grams of Methamphetamine and about 1.5 grams of Heroin. McAfee also claimed ownership of about eight grams of Marijuana that police found in a vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Donna Vetrano, age 38. Vetrano was found to have an active warrant for failure to appear. Both individuals were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Active Capias: On July 11, Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with the occupants of a vehicle that had been loitering at Union Cemetery. Shelton spoke to Milton Stelly, age 30, and found that Stelly had multiple capiases out of Cocke County. Stelly was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The other individual in the car was identified as Christina Collins, age 25. Collins gave police consent to search the vehicle, during which they found several used needles and small baggies. Collins was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
