Fugitive From Justice: Deputy Miranda Williams was advised by Lieutenant Wes Keys that a female, identified as Autumn Lynn Johnson, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals. Keys discovered that Johnson was working at the 440 Truck Stop and staying in a trailer behind the building. Williams confirmed an NCIC hit for Johnson through dispatch and went to the Truck Stop. Williams located the female, confirmed to be Autumn Lynn Johnson, and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail to be booked in and held for the Marshals to pick up.
Capias Warrant: Deputies were dispatched to Wright Road in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with the alleged offender and identified him as Christopher Mayes. Mayes stated that he was unaware of why law enforcement was called and that nothing had happened. The home owner also advised she was unaware of any disturbance. At that time, Cocke County Jail staff informed Norton that Mayes had an active warrant. Norton placed Mayes under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.
Probation Violation: Segeant Joshua Boyce observed Christopher Hinson walking away from the Shell gas station on Clevenger Cuttoff. Boyce had prior knowledge that Hinson had an active warrant out of Cocke County. Boyce and Sergeant Dylan Norton stopped Hinson in the driveway of a home on Clevenger Cuttoff and detained him. The Cocke County Jail confirmed that they had the hard copy in hand for Hinson’s arrest for Violation of Probation. Hinson was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
Driving While Revoked: On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling McGaha Chapel Road when he observed a red Chevy Malibu that was unable to maintain it’s lane of travel due to excessive speed. He initiated a traffic stop on Bogard Road and spoke with the driver, identified as Frank Arthur Ammann, II. Ammann stated he was on his way to visit his daughter in the hospital to which he offered to show Forbes medical paperwork. Forbes requested a driver’s license status through Central Dispatch.Dispatch advised that Ammann’s license was revoked for DUI. Forbes cited Ammann for Driving on a Revoked License and Failure to Maintain Lane. A court date of September 16, 2022 at 9 a.m. was given. A licensed driver was given permission to drive Amman’s vehicle from the scene back to his residence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
