DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Mountain Ranch Road in reference to a possible impaired driver that struck three mailboxes. Upon arrival, Sgt. Jonathan Ochs located the driver, David Ike Proffitt, 67, who admitted to striking the mailboxes and to drinking alcohol prior. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Proffitt and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
Domestic assault: Donte Jonathan Decoteau, 30, Big Way, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff Office Friday evening for domestic assault. Deputy Blake Cupp was dispatched to the 1500 block of Big Way, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputy Cupp spoke with Carrie Ann Carpenter, 32, who said while she and Decoteau were arguing over a missing cell phone, Decoteau allegedly assaulted her. Decoteau was placed under arrest without incident.
Heacock arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Pearl Way, in reference to a male subject threatening another male on Friday, July 24. While en route, deputies were advised to meet with the caller at a gas station on Carson Springs Road. Deputy Brock Hannah spoke with Patricia Ann Lewis, 41, who said her ex-boyfriend, Bruce Aaron Heacock, 39, broke into her residence and began threatening Lewis and her children. According to the report, deputies then went to Lewis’ residence in an attempt to arrest Heacock. Upon arrival, Heacock fled the home and entered a camper. Deputies commanded Heacock to come outside but he would not comply. Sgt. Jonathan Ochs entered the camper and made contact with Heacock. Heacock resisted arrest before being tased. Heacock was apprehended and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He was charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault, vandalism over $500, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
