Two charged: Officers were dispatched to US Bank concerning possible drug activity in a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 3. Patrolmen Joshyua Shults and Lindsey Laughter made contact with the driver, identified as Jeffrey Reed, 56, Buford Road, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Reed was placed under arrest without incident. A subsequent search of his person revealed a meth pipe. Officers then spoke with the passenger, Jennifer White, 38, Rhodes Road, who appeared to be “lethargic” and had slurred speech. Officers searched White and discovered she was in possession of several pipes. White was also placed under arrest. Reed is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license while White was charged with public intoxication, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop arrests: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a male and female in Newport on Thursday, Dec. 3. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a Subaru operating on the roadway with expired tags. According to the report, as officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Robbie L. Williams, 38, Buford Road, did not stop and continued traveling until he pulled over at the intersection of Highway 25E and Industrial Road. Officers made contact with the passenger, identified as Tamara A. Ashmore, 25, who gave a false name. According to the report, Ashmore admitted that she concealed methamphetamine inside her pants. Williams also admitted the reason he did not stop sooner was to give Ashmore more time to hide drugs. Both Ashmore and Williams were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. A female corrections officer searched Ashmore and discovered she was in possession of methamphetamine, three strips of Suboxone and an unidentified pill. Both Ashmore and Williams were charged with tampering with evidence. Ashmore was additionally charged with identity theft, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, violation of probation and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Williams was additionally charged with failure to appear, fleeing to evade, expired tags, violation of financial responsibility, violation of probation and driving while license revoked.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.