Assault: On September 21, at 12:30 p.m. police were dispatched to McDonald’s on Cosby Highway in response to an assault call. Police spoke to witnesses who stated that a woman identified as Magen Shephard, age 27, had been repeatedly striking Timothy Davis, age 27, and had tried to remove the battery from the car they were using. Davis was found to have several active warrants out of Jefferson and Hawkins County and was taken into custody. Shephard left the scene prior to police arrival.
Violation of Probation: On September 21, police were dispatched to Quality Inn in response to an unwanted individual on the premises. Police came into contact with Joseph Stuart, age 34, who had an active warrant for Violation of Probation. After Stuart was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex, Captain Matthew Elliot found a small baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in the back seat of the patrol car.
Public Intoxication: On September 22, police responded to a call from Ace Hardware on West Broadway regarding a male acting erratically in the parking lot. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to Lonnie Stabler, age 52, who admitted he had used methamphetamine. Cassady reported that Stabler appeared to still be under the influence at the time of the incident. Stabler was taken into custody.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
