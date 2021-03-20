Domestic Dispute: Police were dispatched to a residence on Myers Circle on March 15 in regards to a male and female arguing. According to the report, the woman, Kimberly Strickland, 30, Rock City Road, Newport, struck a third party, Richie Holt, and broke the bottom side of a living room window. According to Newport Housing Authority, Strickland has been banned from the property since Feb. 10, 2017.
Accident: Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Lakeview Street. According to the report, the driver had left the roadway on Prospect Avenue, drove into the ditch line, ran over the stop sign/street sign and flipped the car onto its driver’s side. The driver’s injuries were unclear but the driver refused to be transported to the hospital.
Ivy Arrest: On March 16, Sgt. Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop on a Green Dodge Caravan at the intersection of Cosby Highway and West Broadway. The driver did not comply and turned onto U.S. 25. The driver began gaining speed and swerving between lanes. Police followed the vehicle to a driveway on Nina Road, where the driver exited the vehicle and entered the house. Officers entered the house and found the driver, identified as James Ivy, 39, Nina Road, White Pine, barricaded in the bathroom of the house. Officers were able to kick the door open and take Ivy into custody. Ivy was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Resisting Arrest and Assault on Officer, as well as several other charges.
Domestic Dispute: On March 16, officers were dispatched to Seabrook Street in response to a possible domestic violence call. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Wanda Eschelbacher and her granddaughter Ashley Ellison. According to the report, Ellison’s boyfriend, James Keller, 30, Diamond Circle, Newport, had been arguing with Ellison to the extent that Ellison thought Keller might cause her harm. Keller was found walking down Seabrook Street with a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Keller was placed under arrest.
Intoxicated in Public: On March 17, Officer Justing Shelton responded to a call regarding a man passed out on a display at Walmart on Cosby Highway. The man was identified as Eric Dunn, 48, Wintergreen Lane, Cosby. Dunn was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. For his safety, Dunn was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
