Vandalism: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to 1518 Old Parrottsville Highway in reference to a vandalism call. She made contact with the pastor of Forest Hill Church, Michael Vickers, who advised that the sign to the graveyard had been torn down. Vickers said the sign was still standing Sunday, July 25 at around 6 p.m. He noticed it had been torn down at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27. The cost of the damage was estimated at $300.
Fraudulent Use of Debit Card: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood spoke with Ronnie Rader at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a theft report. Rader stated that someone had taken his wife’s debit card from her purse and used it at several locations. Rader stated that only two individuals had access to the purse and card. He said usage of the card started in January 2021 and the last charge occurred on July 27. Rader was able to provide bank statements from Lowland Credit Union with a total of $10,301.24 that had been taken from his account without permission.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of O’Neil Road to conduct a welfare check on a female subject who was walking in the roadway. Brooks located the female matching the description and identified her as Amy Marie Sutton. While speaking with Sutton, Brooks noticed her speech was slurred and her story kept changing when asked where she was going. The report states that Sutton was also covered in small lacerations and had dirt on her back. During the course of the investigation, Sutton reportedly began to vomit which led Brooks to believe she was under the influence of alcohol. Sutton was asked if she needed medical attention to which she denied. Sutton was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication. Sutton also had two active outstanding warrants for escape and failure to comply with child support.
Burglary: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood spoke with Cheri Sutton at the Sheriff’s Office in reference to a theft that occurred at her residence. Sutton stated that she had given her daughter, Amanda Carver, permission to use her vehicle while she was out of town. Sutton stated that Carver did have a key to the residence. Sutton left the residence on July 10 and returned back on July 17 to find several items missing from the home. Sutton stated that she had called Carver several times to return her 2005 white Honda CRV. Sutton stated that she was not able to make contact with Carver by phone. Sutton advised that she was notified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that her vehicle was used during a home burglary in their county. Sutton stated that the vehicle was totaled during the incident. Sutton said that he daughter and two others were currently in Jefferson County Jail. She provided Hazelwood with and incomplete list of items taken from the home. The total value of the items taken was in excess of $7,200.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
