Evading Arrest: Timothy Lance, 33, Blake Drive, Newport was arrested Sunday afternoon after he fled from deputies on Rankin Road. Deputy/K9 Blake Cupp attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for a registration violation and window tint. Lance accelerated at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fence at a residence on Bonanza Drive. He fled on foot, but was apprehended by K9 Narco. Lance was transported to Newport Medical Center for the dog bite, but was later released into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office. Lance had three outstanding warrants out of Cocke County, one warrant out of Hamblen County and a full extradition warrant out of North Carolina for a parole violation. He was additionally charged with Driving While License Revoked, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Criminal Trespassing: Deputy Ethan Keys responded to 130 Tree Road to speak with the complainant about the smell of marijuana in her fathers home. Keys was speaking with the caller when she advised that Cody Johnson, 27, was inside the residence. Cody Johnson had confirmed warrants out of Sessions Court. Sgt. Zach Shelton entered the residence and located Johnson in the back bedroom. Cody was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Cocke County Jail for processing. He was charged with Probation Violation, Aggravated Criminal Trespassing and Vandalism Under $500.
Theft: Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to 325 Moose Way in reference to a theft. He spoke with Latasha Sexton, who stated that an individual had stolen her bank card, social security card and the money from her son’s piggy bank. Sexton provided Pickens with a copy of her bank statement, which had underlined purchases that she stated she knew she did not make. The total of those purchases was $1,783.61. Sexton also stated that another bank card had been added to her account. She said the bank had already blocked the account and closed it. An individual was named in the theft.
Warrants Served: Deputy Blake Cupp attempted to serve warrants on John Dillon Dorsey, 29, at the residence on Musterfield Road. The offender showed to have 16 outstanding warrants, (13 counts of Failure to Appear, Unlawful possession of weapon, evading arrest and theft over 1,000). Upon making contact with the offender’s girlfriend, she advised that deputies could make entry the residence to see if the Dorsey was inside. Deputies found Dorsey hiding behind the refrigerator in the kitchen of the home. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. In addition to the warrants, Dorsey was also charged with Evading Arrest and Unlawful Carry or Possession of a Weapon.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
