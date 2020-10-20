Failure to appear: Andy Allen Shepherd, 42, Cosby Cut Off, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Shepherd the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Jesse Worthington, 29, Henry Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Worthington the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Amy Nicole Allison, 43, White Oak Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Allison the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hyatt served: Matthew Hyatt, 34, Fowlers Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Hyatt the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Billy William Hance, 48, Old Sevierville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Hance the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Melinda Goins, 37, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Goins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Goins served: Joshua Ray Goins, 37, Myers Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Goins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: John Dillon Dorsey, 28, Lou Ellen Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Dorsey the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Michael Brooks, 47, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Deputy Jessica Butler served Brooks the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Deekota M. Price, 22, Whipper Will Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Price the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Capias: Dustin Scott James, 23, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served James the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Capias: Michelle Murphy, 28, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Oct. 16. Deputy Jessica Butler served Murphy the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
