Warrants served: Brandon Scott Holloway, 34, Knoxville, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and theft of property over $1,000 on Monday, Sept. 28. Deputy Jessica Butler served Holloway the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Trice arrest: Deputies were dispatched to 300 Jasmine Drive, concerning a disturbance caused by Bobby C. Trice, 62, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Lt. Det. Michael Whitmer spoke with Tennie Trice, 81, who said Bobby was “talking out of his mind” and was angry about something. During that time, Tennie Trice said Bobby broke a window in the living room. He then fled the scene. A short time later, Lt. Whitmer was patrolling the area of Jasmine Drive and Highway 25E when he observed a trail of artificial flowers in the roadway. Lt. Whitmer reported the flowers possibly were stolen from Gum Springs Cemetery by Trice. Bobby Trice was located near Fairlawn Street and detained without further incident. He was charged with vandalism under $500, desecration of venerated object and issued a capias warrant.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
