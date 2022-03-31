DUI: On March 25, around 5 p.m., Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was called to Murphy USA gas station near Walmart in reference to a possible drunk driver at one of the pumps. Dispatch described a male driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel of a white Ford Ranger. Laughter made contact with the driver and woke him. The driver was identified as Dustin Toby, age 30. Laughter reported that Toby’s license had been revoked and his registration hadn’t been renewed since 2020. According to Laughter, Toby’s pupils were constricted and he was “profusely sweating.” Toby stated he is prescribed Suboxone, and that he took the medication at 7 a.m. Toby performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Assault: On March 2, police were dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway near Templin Street concerning a road rage incident. Police spoke to the complainant, Michael Lizotte, who stated that an older man driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban had nearly struck his girlfriend’s vehicle. According to Lizotte, after the near miss, he and his girlfriend followed the Suburban and told the driver that he had nearly hit them. Lizotte stated that the man exited his vehicle and punched Lizotte several times through the open window before getting back in his vehicle and leaving the scene via I-40 West. The license plate Lizotte reported to police was registered to a tan Suburban, but the owner was much younger than the man Lizotte described. Lizotte stated he hopes to prosecute for assault if the assailant can be identified.
Evading Arrest: On March 26, Newport Police received information regarding a black sedan traveling east from Jefferson County which had fled from Dandridge Police. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the driver on West 25/70, as the driver was traveling 80 mph in a 40 mph zone. Weber initiated a traffic stop, at which point the driver accelerated to speeds in excess of 90 mph. Weber gave chase until the vehicle suffered mechanical damage and was forced to stop. The driver was identified as Blaine Williams, age 51. Williams stated he had fled from Dandridge Police “because he was scared,” according to Weber’s report. Williams was placed under arrest, and was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle.
DUI/Child Endangerment: On March 27, police were dispatched to Brock’s Open Air Market in response to two individuals who were unconscious in their vehicle. Patrolman Brandon Cassady made contact first with the driver, Monica Busler, age 38. Busler “kept nodding back off and making incoherent responses” as Cassady tried to wake her, and Cassady took her into custody. In the back seat was a seven-year-old juvenile. Police spoke to the child, who stated that Busler was his mother and that she had pulled off the road after nearly hitting a light pole. Cassady reported that the juvenile was wearing a t-shirt and did not have a jacket in 30-degree weather. Cassady also spoke to the passenger, Bobby Burgin, age 39. Burgin “was also severely intoxicated and could barely stand or walk,” according to Burgess. Both adults were taken into custody, Burgin claimed ownership of a Sig Sauer P320 pistol that was found in the car, and officers found a hypodermic needle and an arm tie-off on Busler’s person at the Cocke County Jail Annex. The juvenile was taken to Newport Police Station where he was released into the care of his uncle.
Theft: On March 27, police received a call from Miguel Gutierrez regarding suspicious activity at his residence. Gutierrez was out of town for the call, but shared video footage of a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer circling his property several times. Gutierrez asked for police to send extra patrol to the area. When police arrived at the scene, the back door of the property had been pried open and several valuable items were missing from the home. Gutierrez provided video of the same SUV circling the property with a trailer less than an hour before police arrived. The suspects could not be identified from the video footage.
Assault: On March 27, police responded to a call from Newport Medical regarding an assault that had previously taken place. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that her brother Jarrod Wise, age 31, had come into their residence and became angry with her. The victim stated she had a Gabapentin prescription and Wise had tried to take it from her. The victim alleged that Wise had struck her in the face several times, stomped her in the back and stomach when she fell to the floor, and “shoved her head through a window in the back room of the residence.” Patrolman Justin Shelton reported that the victim had wounds to her arms, lip, and both hands that corresponded to the account. Police also observed the broken back window at the residence. When questioned by police, Wise stated that the victim had been snorting an unknown substance and he had tried to stop her when the altercation became physical. Wise was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
