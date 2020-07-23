Probation violation: Jessica Ledford, 35, Ed’s Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, July 20. Officer Lindsey McMillan arrested Ledford following a traffic stop and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 25E concerning a possible impaired driver on Monday, July 20. While en route, Patrolman Paul Weber located the suspected vehicle near Hedrick Drive where he observed the driver, identified as Keith Bevelheimer, 81, Valley Walk Road, traveling at 20 mph on Cosby Highway. Officers conducted a traffic stop without incident. At that time, Ptl. Weber came in contact with Bevelheimer, who said he took a variety of medications and it made him tired. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Bevelheimer and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Probation violation: Andy C. Shepherd, 42, Cosby Cutoff Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, July 20. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Shepherd at his residence and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Crystal Van Daley, 41, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine on Monday, July 20. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Van Daley at a residence on Cosby Cutoff Road.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
