Moore arrest: A Newport man has been charged with public intoxication following an investigation on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was patrolling the area of Old Knoxville Highway when he observed Joshua C. Moore, 42, Old Knoxville Highway, “digging” holes behind Newport Pawn Shop. Upon making contact with Moore, officers found he was under the influence. Ptl. Cassady administered a field sobriety test to Moore and he performed poorly on all tests given. Moore was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Marathon gas station, located on West Broadway Street, concerning a vehicle that struck a pole in the parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 21. Sgt. Will Garber observed the driver, Teresa McMahan, 47, Oak Avenue, walking away from the vehicle. According to the report, McMahan was unsteady on her feet and had an odor of alcohol about her person. Officers administered a field sobriety test to McMahan and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
Warrant served: Justin Alverez, 37, Long Branch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft $1,000-$10,000 on Thursday, Jan. 21. According to the report filed by Patrolman Eli Suggs, Alverez was wanted after he reportedly stole a 2007 Infiniti G35 from Stacy Henry the night before. Alverez was placed under arrest without incident.
Warrant served: Dawn Crumbley, 45, Paintbrush Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Crumbley without incident following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Josh E. Norton, 43, Jefferson Avenue, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (four counts) on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Paul Weber served Norton the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Maeleon Woods, 52, Musterfield Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Woods following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Harold D. Jenkins, 26, Knoxville, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Monday, Jan. 18. According to the report filed by Patrolman Justin Shelton, while placing Jenkins under arrest, officers located a bag that contained .68 grams of methamphetamine and a pill container that had two pills identified as Suboxone inside. Jenkins was additionally charged with possession of schedule II and possession of schedule III.
Probation violation: Michael Strange, 34, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Strange at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Richard Preston, 33, Carson Springs Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Preston without incident.
Probation violation: Ashley Mayfield, 34, Jimtown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Mayfield without incident following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.