Domestic Assault Warrant: On April 26, Lieutenant Zach Shelton responded to a residence on High Point Road in reference to a female almost striking another female with a vehicle. Upon arrival, Shelton spoke with Precious Sutton who alleged that Loretta Sparks attempted to hit her with a vehicle because she asked her for $30. Sutton stated that she asked for the money to put gas in her own vehicle. Sutton stated that Sparks became angry at her request and drove her car toward her. Sutton told Shelton she ran and went into her residence. As Shelton and Sergeant Ethan Keys were turning from High Point Road onto Keisling Road, a vehicle matching the description of Sparks’ was driving by. Shelton stopped the vehicle and came in contact with Sparks. Sparks claimed that she was invited to the residence by Sutton’s brother. She told Shelton that Sutton immediately ran up to her car claiming she owed her $30 for gas. Sparks reportedly told Sutton that she could pay her Friday. The report states that Sutton started hitting the windows of Sparks’ car. Sparks stated that as she was attempting to leave, Sutton stated to her “I’ll call the law and they’ll get you!” Keys checked Sparks’ name through the Cocke County Jail and was advised that she had an active warrant for Domestic Assault taken out by Deputy Katie Spann in December of 2021. Sparks was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail. Both parties were advised of the criminal summons process in reference to the incident.
Probation Violation: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to the Cocke County Jail in regard to a warrant needing to be served on a current inmate. Upon my arrival, Smith served Andy Shepard with a Probation Violation warrant.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to a residence on Caney Creek Road in reference to a possible domestic assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, Ensley made contact with Jennifer Toby, who stated that her husband had gotten angry over the kids playing with the dog and throwing the ball around. Toby stated that she began arguing with her husband, Jason Toby, who allegedly smacked her across her face as she stood up from the couch. She claimed that he pushed her into a window and she blocked him, otherwise he would have struck her again. Mrs. Toby stated that her husband tried to take her phone from her but failed. She stated that after the altercation occurred she called 911 and her husband gathered his things and left. Toby filled out a written statement of the events that occurred during the incident. The report states that Toby’s face appeared to be red where she claimed to have been struck. Sevier County officers located Mr. Toby at his mother’s home on Jones Cove Road and transported him back to Cocke County. He was then taken to the Cocke County Jail.
Capias Warrant: On Tuesday, April 26, the CCSO narcotic agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Fox Chase Road. While assisting with the search warrant, Deputy Alison Brooks came in contact with Ethan Bailey, who had an active outstanding Capias warrant. Brooks arrested Bailey and transported him to the County Jail.
DUI: While patrolling Highway 160, SRO Jacob Sutton observed a vehicle traveling 15 mph in a 45 mph zone, maintaining that speed for approximately a mile. Sutton conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota Tacoma and came in contact with James Ashley McGaha. McGaha stated he did not have his license on his person, so Sutton asked for his date of birth. While speaking with McGaha, Sutton noticed he had an altered speech pattern, was speaking fast, cutting his words off and avoiding eye contact. Sutton’s report states that McGaha also had constricted pupils even though it was cloudy and raining that day. McGaha was asked to perform a field sobriety test and performed poorly on all tasks. McGaha was asked if he would consent to a blood draw, which he gave verbal consent to and was advised of his rights. McGaha was taken into custody and transported to First Call EMS where a blood sample was drawn. McGaha was then transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
