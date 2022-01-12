DUI/Possession of Schedule I: On January 8, just after midnight, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for an 80s model GMC with non-functioning taillights after dispatch confirmed that the tag was registered to a 2011 GMC. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Allen, age 51. Allen stated that he did not know about either the tag or the taillights. Laughter observed Allen to have “difficulty keeping his eyes open, slow speech, and his pupils were constricted and would not react to light.” Allen consented to a search of the vehicle. Laughter spoke separately to the passenger of the vehicle, who stated that there might be illegal substances in the vehicle. Police found a tin containing 0.3 grams of suspected heroin. Allen performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Shoplifting: On January 8, police were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in response to a shoplifter. Loss Prevention told police that Virginia Livingston, age 37, had been caught concealing merchandise worth $76.25 in her purse. Livingston stated she was only planning on stealing food, but “got carried away,” according to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report. Livingston was banned from Walmart and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On January 7, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to an assault call. Police spoke to a 16-year old minor who stated that a male subject had been following her and her stepsister around the store. The victim stated that the man had approached her when her stepsister was in the restroom and asked her for a fist bump. When the victim did not respond, he tried to grab her by the arm, and she ran away. The victim stated that the male subject was between 30 and 40-years-old, wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants and had “really white teeth.” Walmart reviewed security footage but did not have footage covering the area where the incident took place.
Possession of Schedule II: On January 8, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with a nonfunctioning taillight. The driver was identified as Donna Vetrano, age 39. Vetrano was found to have an active capias out of Cocke County Sessions Court. Vetrano gave consent to a search of the vehicle, during which police found two used syringes, and a crystal shard, weighing one gram, presumed to be methamphetamine. Vetrano was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On January 8, police were dispatched to McDonalds in response to a call regarding an unconscious male in the drive-thru. Police spoke to the man, who was identified as Andrew Wise, age 30. “Wise had slurred speech, constricted pupils, and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” according to Patrolman Paul Weber’s report. Wise struggled to keep his balance outside of the car and was placed under arrest. Wise was confirmed to be driving on a revoked license for a previous DUI.
DUI: On January 9, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane of travel near Food City East. Weber made contact with the driver, who was identified as Roger Ellison, age 50. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Ellison stepped out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, at which point Weber could tell the smell was coming from Ellison himself. Ellison performed poorly on the tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
