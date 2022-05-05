Warrant: On April 29, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Buick with an expired temporary tag. The driver was identified as Whitney Fox, age 35. Fox was known to have an active arrest warrant out of Sevier County for Aggravated Kidnapping. Weber placed Fox under arrest and transported her to Sevier County, where she was released to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department.
Evading Arrest: On April 29, Patrolman Alex Reese initiated a traffic stop for a gray Saturn with an improperly illuminated license plate on Mulberry Street. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee onto White Oak Avenue. The driver came to a stop at an intersection, at which point the passenger of the vehicle exited and fled on foot. The driver, Tiffany Dunn, age 33, remained in the car and was placed under arrest. Dunn stated she fled because the passenger had told her to.
Public Intoxication: On May 1, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male on Cosby Highway. The man was reportedly “attempting to fight people and jumping out into traffic.” Shults made contact with the man, who was identified as Joshua Tucker, age 29. Shults reported that Tucker had a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage about his person, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. Tucker was argumentative with people at the scene, including his father, and was taken into custody.
Theft: On April 29, police responded to a call from a residence where a lawnmower had been stolen. The caller stated that her shed had been broken into and her Craftsman push mower, valued at $300, was missing. The caller was not sure when the shed was broken into.
Property Damaged: On April 30, police responded to a noise disturbance at a residence. Patrolman Shane Bower spoke to the caller, who stated that her ex-boyfriend, Michael Eschelbacher, age 28, had been punching her door. The caller stated that Eschelbacher was intoxicated and had refused to leave when she had asked. Bower located Eschelbacher underneath the residence. Eschelbacher stated that he was angry because the caller “had another male at her residence,” according to Bower’s report. Bower noted damage to the door of the residence and blood on Eschelbacher’s knuckles. Eschelbacher was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Shoplifting: On May 2, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a shoplifting call from Dollar Tree. The manager of the store stated she had observed a male subject concealing items in his pants. Weber recognized the subject as Darrel Coleman, age 41. Coleman was pushing a cart of items, and he had concealed a box of Alka-Seltzer tablets, valued at $2.74, in his pants pocket. The manager stated that she wanted to prosecute for the attempted theft, and Coleman was placed under arrest. During the investigation, Weber was approached by the manager of Shoe Show, who alleged that Coleman had stolen a pair of shoes from the store. Weber was able to confirm that the shoes Coleman was wearing had been stolen from Shoe Show and were valued at $25.99.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.