Pursuit: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Broadway Street after complaints were made of a possible impaired driver on Friday, Sept. 11. Patrolman Brandt Stephens located the suspected vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as David A. Shepard, 23, Morristown, did not stop and fled from officers. The pursuit continued on West Main Street where Shepard reportedly struck a gate and both he and a female passenger, identified as Bridget McBee, 20, Whitesburg, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. McBee was found hiding in a wooded area. Officers detained her and learned she had an active warrant for violation of probation. During the investigation, Sgt. Derek Wright said he heard someone yelling for help. Officers then located Shepard, who was lying on the ground nearly 50 yards away from the vehicle with a laceration to his face. According to the report, Shepard had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Shepard reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, failure to exercise due care, fleeing to evade (two counts), reckless driving, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and violation of implied consent.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of Eastern Plaza due to an impaired male subject on Thursday, Sept. 10. Upon arrival Patrolman Jordan Douglas located the male in question, identified as Robert Zolna, 32, Phillips Hollow Road, who was “stumbling” in the roadway. According to the report, Zolna had slurred speech and he was unsteady on his feet. Zolna admitted to officers that he drank moonshine earlier that morning. For his safety, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Stolen vehicle: A 2007 Chrysler 300 was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 12. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Marcus Allen, 44, Upper Broad Street, who said he was trying to sell the car and allowed James Shelton to test-drive the vehicle. However, Shelton never returned the vehicle. During the investigation, Ptl. Suggs checked the vehicle’s VIN number to see if it had been located but learned the vehicle belonged to Nationwide Insurance. Allen advised he purchased the vehicle from a friend two years ago and never got the vehicle registered. The value of the vehicle is $2,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
