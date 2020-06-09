Warrants served: Jessica L. Hance, 40, South Cecil Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear (two counts) on Thursday, June 4.
Probation violation: Christopher A. Williams, 24, Sweetwater Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, June 5. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Williams at Motel 6 without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Rosenhamer arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an intoxicated female subject on Friday, June 5. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with the female in question, identified as Julie K. Rosenhamer, 34, East Broadway, who said a friend let her use their “dab pen” and she thought it was laced with methamphetamine. Rosenhamer said she felt “high” but denied medical attention. She was then arrested and charged with public intoxication.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of East Broadway Street in reference to a possible intoxicated driver on Saturday, June 6. Patrolman Brandon Cassady located the suspected driver identified as Victoria Stelly, 25, Lark Road, parked at Brock’s Market. According to the report, Stelly had slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet and she was “jerking”. Stelly admitted to using methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Stelly and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
