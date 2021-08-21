Possession of Schedule II: On August 17, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a driver he recognized as Shango Ramsey, who he knew had a revoked license plate. As he approached the vehicle, Weber saw a small yellow baggie containing suspected Methamphetamine near the gearshift. Weber had Ramsey exit the vehicle and found another baggie containing more suspected Methamphetamine. Ramsey was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The total weight of the suspected Methamphetamine was 0.71 grams.
Aggravated Assault: On August 17, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to an assault call from Tim Mahoney, who stated that his girlfriend, Brenda Peters, age 38, had struck him in the face and struck his vehicle with a golf club. According to Mahoney, the two were driving north on Cosby Highway and began arguing. Peters allegedly struck Mahoney in the face, and Mahoney pulled the car over. Mahoney stated that Peters began kicking the inside of the vehicle before jumping out with a golf club and breaking the back window. Mahoney then called 911, at which point Peters threw the golf club into the grass median and fled the scene. Laughter issued warrants for Peters’ arrest. Mahoney was found to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation, for which he was cited.
Possession of Schedule I: On August 18, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had the license plate covered in mud and was illegible. Bower found that the tags had expired in December of 2020. The driver was identified as Heather Ausborn, age 29. Ausborn’s name was found in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) connected to an extraditable offense out of Georgia. Bower asked Ausborn to step out of the vehicle. A pat down revealed a syringe cap and a white package that contained 1.08 grams of suspected Heroin. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Cheryl Hans, age 54. Hans was found to have an active warrant out of Cocke County. Bower saw Hans attempt to conceal a bag on her person, and that bag contained a total of 1.45 grams of suspected Heroin. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to 124 Newport Towne Centre in reference to a shoplifter. They spoke with Shoe Show employees who stated that a male with sleeve tattoos on both arms wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans left the store with two pairs of Chaco shoes and a Black Nike backpack without paying for the items. The unknown male was accompanied by another unknown male and an unknown female that all got into a multicolored Ford F-150 and fled the scene southbound on Epley Road. The stolen items were valued at $197.97
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
