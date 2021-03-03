DUI/Vandalism: Deputy Heath Willis was dispatched to 1934 Hull Way in Del Rio on a trespassing call that was made by the homeowner. Willis spoke with the property owner Pamela Henson, who said Tracy Robertson, 51, 1671 Old Newport Highway, drove over her walkway light and damaged a post. Willis reported that Robertson has blood shot eyes, was unsteady on her feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. A field sobriety test was administered and Robertson performed poorly on all tests. Robertson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, vandalism over $500 and violation of implied consent.
Sane arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of 2524 Early Road due to a vehicle sitting in the middle of the roadway. The vehicle was found in the roadway with the lights off and the driver, identified as Corey Sane, 24, Eagle Nest Road, passed out in the driver’s seat. Deputy Dylan Norton was able to wake Sane from his lethargic state. While speaking with him, Norton noticed that Sane had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Sane performed poorly on all portions of a field sobriety test. Norton found multiple needles in Sane’s vehicle before it was towed. Sane refused to provide a blood sample for chemical testing and was taken into custody. He was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, financial responsibility and drug paraphernalia.
Vehicle stolen: Deputy Heath Willis was dispatched to 790 Rock Hill Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputy Willis spoke with Joshua Shelton who stated he was using a truck he borrowed from his brother. Shelton said just before midnight on Feb. 26, he was playing video games inside his house when he heard the truck crank up outside the home. The report states that Shelton ran outside and saw the truck leaving his driveway. Shelton stated the truck was unlocked and the keys were inside along with two sets of motorcycle keys. No suspects were named in the theft.
Drug possession: A traffic stop performed Sunday afternoon left a Morristown woman facing multiple charges. Deputy Jamison Pickens made the stop on a white Honda that had an improperly displayed tag. Pickens spoke with the driver identified as Tabitha Barnes, 37, 435 South Hill Street, Morristown. Pickens reported that Barnes was visibly nervous, and he asked for permission to search her vehicle. Barnes consented to the search and Pickens found a glass pipe. Pickens also found a bag that contained suspected suboxone. Barnes admitted to having methamphetamine on her person, according to the report. She faces charges of Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule III and improper display of tags.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 40 west bound on the call of an impaired driver. Deputy Dylan Norton found the vehicle in question on the shoulder of the interstate. Norton initiated his emergency lights and the driver attempted to exit the vehicle. Deputy Norton made contact with the driver identified as Sarah Massa, 42, 1815 Seven Oaks Drive, Morristown. Norton reported that Massa had slurred speech and was unable to complete a coherent sentence. Massa performed poorly on a field sobriety test, and told Deputy Norton it was due to “a combination of nerve pain and antidepressant medications.” She was taken into custody for driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Theft of property: Deputy Heath Willis responded to the Rankin boat ramp on the report of a stolen catalytic converter on Saturday, Feb. 27. Upon arrival Willis spoke with Miranda Sinard and her husband who said they arrived at the boat ramp around 1 p.m. They put their boat in the water to go fishing and did not return until 4 p.m. Sinard said they knew something was wrong when they started their vehicle and it was very loud. They looked under the vehicle and found the converter was missing. No suspects were named and the investigation is still ongoing.
Break in: William Crisp reported a break in to Cocke County dispatch on Friday, Feb. 26. Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the scene of the break in to speak to Crisp. Crisp advised Deputy Colley that Marah Meeks, 30, 1775 Bloom Road, was trying to enter his residence. He stated that Meeks does not live at the residence, but demanded to be let into the home. Crisp provided video evidence of Meeks trying to enter the residence. Crisp advised that he opened the door initially and was slapped in the face by Meeks. He stated that she also broke the front screen door to his home, damaged his generator and solar panels. Meeks could not be located once deputies arrived on scene. Two warrants were obtained for domestic assault and vandalism over $500.
Domestic assault: Deputy Joey Owings was dispatched to 109 Dunn Lane on a domestic assault call. Upon arrival Owings spoke with Tarissa Freewalt who stated she had been arguing with her boyfriend James Tanner, 43, 109 Dunn Way. She stated that Tanner had been up for four days doing drugs. The reports states that multiple arguments ensued between the two before Tanner began pushing Freewalt. Freewalt had cuts and scratches on her knee and wrist. Tanner was placed under arrest for domestic assault and transported to the county jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.