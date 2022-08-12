From 7/18/2022 to 7/22/2022
Dorothy L Greenlee to Tristan L Phillips, 6th District, $174,900.
Daniel Conard to Scanlon Franklin and Megan Scanlon, wife, 1st District, $109,000.
Guy Hommel Jr to CMH Homes INC, $25,000.
Frank Fowler and Brenda Fowler, Wife to Tulio Mesa Quevedo and Lisa Joy Quevedo, wife, 5th District, $25,000.
Charles W Smith to Kevin Maley, 1st District, $25,000.
Naillon Taylor Alise Valentine to Talmadge Matthews and Renee Matthews, wife, 9th District, $65,000.
Christopher Lee Grose and Shannon Grose, wife, to Allen Patrick Carder, 6th District, $226,000.
Robert Fisher to Lana Collins, 6th District, $15,000.
Joshua A Pence to Keith Keller, 2nd District, $115,000.
Karen M Graves to Michelle Meiners, 9th District, $650
Bryan Keith Ford to Dimitre Dimitrov ET AL, Donka Dimitrova and Miroslava Todorova Franco, 5th District, $30,000.
Kimberly Ann Grippo ET AL and Kimberly Ann Bourassa Grippo to Joan Ellen McVey, 2nd District, $295,000.
Marcia R Frasier and Marcia Frasier to Jerry Loyd Woodard and Norma Jean Woodard, wife, 5th District, $58,000.
John B Allen III, Co Personal Representative and Scott Wayne Allen, Co Personal Representative, Estate of Dorothy Allen to Keith C Heckman, 6th District, $61,855.
Marilyn M Dryant ET AL, Warren Bryant and Marilyn Bryant to Gregg Halaburt, 5th District, $260,000.
Sidney Mason to Dawson C Lewis, 6th District, $175,700.
Billie L Atkins to Richard Dozier, 9th District, $349,900.
Adventure From Home Ince to Gerald Lockerby, 2nd District, $200,000.
Lamb Family Properties LLC to Brian K Pinney, 8th District, $11,000.
Harry E Hayes Jr and Torry S Hayes, wife, to Matthew Holland, 1st District, $60,000.
George Wilt ET UX and Erma Wilt, wife, to Robert E McClammy ET AL and Brenda Neal, 6th District, $20,000.
Sidney G Sadler ET AL, Kay Sadler and Beulah Kay Sadler to Jin H Shen, 5th District, $76,000.
Gustavo Saballos to Jin H Shen, 5th District, $48,000.
From 7/25/2022 To 7/29/2022
Kaylee Grace Holloway to Edson Porter and wife, Vivian Rice, 4th District, $300,000.
David Brian McGaha to Jordan Scott Clevenger, 4th District, $102,500.
Paul M. Gollis and wife, Gloria Jane Gollis, to David P. Lucy and wife, Helen M. Lucy, 6th District, $49,900.
Justin P. Holt and wife, Belgica Holt, to Ronald Kelley, 3rd District, $10,500.
Ignatius A. Ghattas Co. Trustee ET AL, Valerie J. Ghattas Co Trustee, Ignatius Ghattas Trust, and Valerie Ghattas Trust to Gregory Scott Vincent, and wife, Kathleen Vincent, 9th District, $450,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 6th District, $0.
Allan Lee McKinney and wife, Denise Marie McKinney to Angie Christian Buchanan and husband, Claude Alexander Buchanan, 1st District, $39,900.
Lora Phillips to Joann Allen, 3rd District, $92,000.
Wilson & Associates PLLC and Wilson and Associates PLLC to ORNL Federal Credit Union, 4th District, $39,583.39.
Tommy D. Crowder to Eric Christopher Smith and wife, Taylor Marie Smith, 6th District, $160,600.
Brian K. Williams and wife, Angela F. Williams to Steven Dwayne Fine and wife, Alexandria Fine, 5th District, $257,500.
Deborah Lynn Berryhill, Administratrix, John Henderson and Estate of Helen Henderson to Jessie Henderson and wife, Courtney Howard, 1st District, $120,000.
Susan Michelle Wilson Duckett, ET AL, Charles Greer Wilson to Vicki Burger, 4th District, $98,000.
Raven Pack to Sammy Crum, 9th District, $7,000.
Susan K Grooms to William H. Hopkins, 5th District, $100.
Beverly A Litz to Kenneth Garrison and wife, Regina Garrison, 4th District, $430,000.
Patsy Ann Shults to JC Ramsey, 8th District, $0.
Matthew W Costello and wife, Mildred Ann Costello to Mickey Gramley and wife, Cynthia Gramley, 3rd District, $165,000.
Joseph Beretta and wife, Kaylee Reed Beretta to Heather Alina Davis, 5th District, $295,000.Charles T. Mantooth and wife, Carol Sue Mantooth to Joseph Paul Cutino and wife, Erin Ann Cutino, 3rd District, $275,000.
Jason G. Kerley to Steven Roger Gibson and wife, Beth Ann Gibson, 5th District, $45,000.Tyler J. Yohn and wife, Samantha Yohn to Deborah Kay Anderson, 6th District, $45,000.
Guy Hommel Jr. and wife, Gayla T. Hommel to Juston Lee and wife, Cara Lee, 4th District, $50,000.
Tracy Shawnee Robertson to Jonathan Paul Hensley, $43,866.
Gwendolyn E. Cavanaugh, ET AL, Teresa Love Wild to William T. Cureton and wife, Janice L. Cureton, 6th District, $450,000.
From 8/1/2022 to 8/5/2022
First Community Bank, et al, Virginia Corporation and Highlands Union Bank to Taqi Raza, 9th District, $10,032.
Laurie Crilly to Miriam Higgins and husband, Charles Higgins III, 3th District, $215,000.
Lamb Family Properties LLC to Saeid Sabour, 5th District, $777,500.
Calvin Ball, et al, and Marty Whitlock to Jessica Herbst and husband, Jason W. Herbst, 6th District, $294,900.
Billie Sue Webb to Daniel T. Titsworth and wife, Mary Katherine Titsworth, 6th District, $200,000.
Peterson Lands LLC, et al, and Peterson Lands to Larry W. Voyles Jr., 8th District, $110,000.
Jamie R. Boyd, et al, Anna Renee Boyd and Jamie Boyd to Brent Lee and wife, Kristy Lee, 4th District, $53,000.
Ronald A. Barrett, Co Trustee, et al, Meschelyn Barrett, Co Trustee, Ronald A. Barrett, Revocable Trust, and Meschelyn Barrett, Revocable Trust to Cynthia M. Cowen, 5th District, $345,000.
Kelly J. Styles and wife, Barbara S. Styles to George Mack Green III, 2nd District, $11,000.
Phil Breeden, et al and Pamela Ann Breeden to Ricky W. Davis and wife, Grace S. Davis, 5th District, $40,000.
Bill Miller, et al and William Harold Miller to Tammy Lynn Green, 4th District, $14,900.
Robert A. McIntyre and wife, Catherine M. McIntyre to Jerry Clifford Riddle, 6th District, $45,000.
Kathy Ann Floyd to Brandon Dagen, 3rd District, $12,000.
Matthew Dempsey to Michelle Montagne Nesbitt and husband, James Timothy Nesbitt, 4th District, $285,000.
Jordan Pack, et al and Deborah Riley to Carmony Alesha McConnell, et al, Alesha McConnell Carmony and Bobby Carmony, 5th District, $305,000.
Jarrett Wilson Ramsey Jr. to Sarah E. Douthat, 6th District, $35,000.
Jarrett W. Ramsey Jr., et al and Jarrett W. Ramsey Sr. to Sarah E. Douthat, 6th District, $240,000.
Robert Fandetti and wife, Katherine Fandetti to Nathan L. White, 3rd District, $147,000.
Jason D. Ponder, et al and Monica R. Ponder to Allyson Rene Tackett and husband, Michael Tackett, 2nd District, $750,000.
Jeanmarie Catherine Hernandez, et al, Jeanmarie Catherine Hernandez Executr, Estate of Charles Edward Koop, and Mary C. Mead to Robert Harold Sisson, 2nd District, $275,000.
Mark Webster, et al and Gary D. Lindsay to Dylan R. Matic, 5th District, $27,500.
