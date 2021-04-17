Citation: On April 14, Officer Matthew Elliot responded to a call regarding a man who was unconscious in his car in the Walgreens parking lot. The man, identified as Antonio Cruz, 43, Newport, claimed he had been awake all night. Officer Elliot noticed an open can of alcohol next to Cruz that was found to be cold to the touch. Cruz was found to have a suspended license and was cited.
Domestic Violence: On April 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a domestic violence call from a residence on Cosby Highway. Officer Shelton spoke to a woman who stated that Timothy Messer, 37, Cosby Highway, Newport, had struck her in the mouth, thrown her down on the bed and tried to suffocate her. Messer was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Harvey Arrest: On April 12, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from a Cosby Highway residence regarding an unwanted visitor. Officer Weber made contact with Norris Harvey, 32, Newport. Harvey was found to have active warrants out of Sevier and Knox counties and was taken into custody.
Domestic Violence: On April 13, Captain Matthew Elliot responded to a call regarding a dispute between a male and female in a Kia Soul. According to the report, Chasity Evans told Elliot that Scottie Hicks, 47, 8th Street, Newport, had struck her in the back of the head, grabbed her throat and threatened to kill her, then took her phone so that she couldn’t call the police. Hicks was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen Vehicle: On April 13, Patrolman Joshyua Shults came into contact with and initiated a traffic stop fort a dirt bike with a non-functioning taillight. Shults found the tag was registered to a bike that had been stolen, and the driver, Jamanuel Howard, 21, Dykes Street, Newport, was arrested and taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.Intoxicated in Public: On April 14, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call from Walgreens on East Broadway regarding an individual displaying signs of narcotic use. Laughter made contact with Alice Vick, 43, River Road, Newport. According to the report, Vick was walking around the bathroom barefoot and talking to herself. Vick was placed under arrest for her own safety.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
