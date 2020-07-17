Warrants served: Ralph Robert Maybee, 31, White Pine, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) and failure to appear on Thursday, July 16. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Maybee following a traffic stop without incident.
Hall arrest: James S. Hall, 44, Melton Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, July 15. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Hall at his residence and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Lee arrest: Lloyd Lee, 50, Knoxville, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Thursday, July 16. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle operating at 20 mph on West Highway 25/70. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Lee, who had dilated and “watery” eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Lee and he performed poorly on all test given. Lee was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and improper lane change.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
