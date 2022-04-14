Shoplifting/Assault on Officer: On April 8, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to an active shoplifter. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the male subject, who was identified as Everett Madigan, age 34, in the parking lot. When Weber asked Madigan to exit his vehicle, Madigan shifted his car into drive and “accelerated at a high rate of speed through the congested Walmart parking lot,” according to Weber’s report. Weber pursued Madigan through the parking lot and into the Wendy’s parking lot, at which point Madigan exited his vehicle and fled on foot. Weber, along with Patrolman Justin Shelton and Sergeant Brandon Cassady, followed Madigan north towards Subway, at which point Shelton deployed his taser to take Madigan to the ground. While on the ground, Madigan actively resisted being detained an exhibited “abnormal strength” as a result of intoxication. Officers struck Madigan several times in the head and chest, used a Taser to drive stun him, and deployed pepper spray in an effort to subdue Madigan. Officers Weber and Shelton reported that Madigan reached for their service weapons, and Shelton reported that Madigan head-butted him in the face, breaking Shelton’s glasses. Police were able to detain Madigan, though he continued to actively resist arrest while being led to the patrol car. First Call EMS evaluated Madigan and found no substantial injuries. The stolen merchandise was valued at $66.48.
DUI/Drug Charges: On April 9, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was deployed to First Horizon Bank in reference to a male subject who was slumped over the wheel of his car near the ATM. Laughter made contact with the vehicle in question and spoke to the subject, who was identified as Sterling Hopper, age 27. Laughter reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, and Hopper allegedly admitted he had smoke marijuana. Hopper consented to a search of the vehicle, in which police found 114 grams of marijuana and 53 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Hopper’s backpack. The search also revealed a digital scale and several hypodermic needles. Hopper performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Disorderly Conduct/Assault: On April 9, police responded to a call from Blue Ridge Apartments in regards to a fight. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the parties, speaking first to Buck Wagner, age 28. Mr. Wagner stated that his wife, Shania Wagner, age 28, had shoved him and that he had shoved her back. Mrs. Wagner stated that the two were going through a divorce and that Mr. Wagner had moved out. She stated that he had come to the property with Tiffany Tarver, age 25, and started an argument with her over property. Mrs. Wagner stated that Mr. Wagner had shoved her, causing her to twist her ankle, and that Tarver had also attempted to strike her. Two witnesses on the scene confirmed that Mr. Wagner and Tarver were the primary aggressors, and both were placed under arrest.
DUI: On April 10, police were dispatched in reference to a reckless driver at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with the driver in question, who was identified as Jeremy Bledsoe, age 51. Bledsoe had parked his vehicle in an accessible spot with no disabled placard visible, and he stated that he had been driving recklessly because of “trucks ganging up on him,” according to Shelton’s report. Bledsoe was displaying signs of intoxication, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He admitted he had taken Suboxone and Gabapentin before driving, and he was placed under arrest.
DUI/Drug Charges: On April 10, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Honda traveling 52 mph in a 40 mph zone of West Broadway. Weber could see smoke coming from inside the vehicle with a strong smell of marijuana. The driver was identified as Devin Pack, age 26. Weber reported that Pack was speaking rapidly and she had bloodshot eyes. A search of Pack’s vehicle revealed 3 grams of suspected cocaine, a one-gram marijuana cigarette and 24 Gabapentin pills. Pack was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule VI: On April 10, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with a non-functioning taillight. Shelton reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle when he made contact with the driver, who was identified as Alia Liner, age 18. Liner admitted she had been smoking marijuana while driving and that there was more marijuana in the car with her. A search of Liner’s vehicle revealed 6.15 grams of suspected marijuana and a six pack of Corona beer with one bottle missing. Liner was issued a citation and her vehicle was towed.
DUI: On April 10, Patrolman Justin Shelton initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with its lights off at night. The driver, identified as Darlene Hall, age 60, attempted to pull into Bryant Town Donuts but stopped in the entrance. Hall stated to Shelton that “her vehicle had quit,” according to Shelton’s report. Shelton reported a strong smell of alcohol, and when asked if she had been drinking, Hall stated she had consumed four beers. Hall performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Disorderly Conduct: On April 11, police were dispatched to Freeman Avenue regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. While police were speaking to the victim, Jacen Valentine, age 41, came out of his residence and began yelling at both the victim and police. Valentine was warned against interfering with the investigation, and when Valentine did not comply, he was placed under arrest. Valentine attempted to flee the scene, but Patrolman Paul Weber was able to detain him.
Vehicle Theft: On April 11, police responded to a theft of a pickup truck near Smith Street. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the vehicle on Woodson Road, which was closed to the public. Weber initiated a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed and attempted to flee. Weber pursued the vehicle through Greene, Jefferson and Hamblen Counties before it returned to Cocke County. The driver crashed the vehicle into the woods near Bullard Drive. The driver was identified as Joshua Stout, age 44. Stout was taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed.
Shoplifting/Drug Charges: On April 11, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a shoplifting call from Walgreens on East Broadway. Douglas made contact with the subject, who was identified as James Battle, age 31, at the register. A Walgreens employee indicated that Battle had items concealed on his person, and Battle produced several packs of sports cards. A police search also revealed multiple baggies with white residue and a small tobacco box containing three grams of suspected heroin.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
