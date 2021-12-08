Domestic Assault: On December 4, Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to Highway 160 in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Colley made contact with a Cheryl Phillips, who advised that her son, Jimmy Phillips, had pushed her down and shut her fingers inside of a door. Phillips advised that her son grabbed her cell phone out of her hand and she told him to return it. Her son allegedly refused, and ran outside and into an out building. Mrs. Phillips said she followed her son to the building to try and get her phone back, and that’s when he shut her right hand in the door while threatening her. Phillips said her son opened the door and “shoved” her to the ground. Phillips told Colley the phone was the only way she had to call 911. Her son reportedly fled the residence before law enforcement’s arrival. Phillips advised that she wanted to pursue charges and completed a statement form. Warrants have been issued on Phillips Domestic Assault, Theft and Interference with a 911 call.
Possession of Schedule VI: On Friday, December 3, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway and observed a vehicle traveling southbound with a headlight out. Forbes conducted a traffic stop and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver, Alan Robin Biggs, stated that he had been smoking marijuana and showed Forbes two “marijuana cigarettes.” Biggs also stated that he had been drinking Crown Royal liquor that was in a 32 ounce cup in the holder next to his seat. The report states that the contents in the cup did have a smell of liquor. He further stated that he started smoking the marijuana and drinking the liquor after his son’s basketball game at the Rec Center. At this time, Forbes saw a young boy in the back of the vehicle with no car seat. Forbes read Biggs his Miranda rights and he declined further questioning. Biggs was arrested and transported to the County Jail without further incident. The suspected marijuana weighed approximately 2.83 grams and was turned into evidence for analysis.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to North Highway 321 and Old Parrottsville Highway in reference to a subject laying on the side of the roadway. Upon my arrival, Colley made contact with the male subject on the right shoulder of Highway 321. The male subject turned around after he observed the patrol vehicle with all emergency lights on behind him. Colley exited her vehicle and stood behind the driver’s side door as the male subject walked towards her vehicle. Colley directed the male to stop walking and keep his hands outside of his clothes where she could see them. The male subject stopped and began yelling obscenities. The report states that the male subject appeared to be highly intoxicated and was slurring his words. Colley directed the male to drop flat on his stomach on the ground with his arms and hands out flat. Colley approached the male while he was continuously yelling obscenities and took him into custody. Colley asked the male his name and he replied “Ken Tapp.” Tapp was transported to the County Jail and charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.