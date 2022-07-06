Assault: Deputy Ed Lindblom responded to the Cub Motel on Cosby Highway in reference to an assault. Steven Veliz, age 27, stated that Charles Chandler, age 43, had punched him in the face with both fists during an argument. Veliz stated that the argument was over he and his wife, Rosemarie Greco, age 26, owning pets at the Chicken Coup on Hooper Hwy. Chandler was charged for Simple Assault after Veliz signed the warrant seeking prosecution.
Felon in Possession of Weapon: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to 842 Juniper Way in reference to a felon in possession of a weapon. Upon arrival, Forbes spoke with two Tennessee Department of Corrections officers, who stated that Gary Ball was found to have a handgun inside his residence and told officers he is a felon. Forbes entered the residence and observed a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun next to Ball’s bed. Parole Officers on scene told Forbes that Ball had been out of prison approximately one year. They further stated that possession of the handgun violated the terms of Ball’s parole, and they would be the enforcing the weapons charge. Forbes arrested Ball and transported him to the Cocke County Jail without further incident. The handgun, magazine, and nine rounds of ammunition were turned in as evidence.
Vandalism Under $500: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to 108 Carson Springs Road, Self Storage Newport, as the manager needed to file a vandalism report. Hoover arrived on scene and came into contact with the manager who advised the office building on the property had been broken into overnight on June 28. After walking over to the building on the far east side, Hoover noticed a wood pallet leaned up against the building and the window above it was broken. The manager stated there was also a screwdriver on the ground she believed was used to break the window. She stated that the suspect exited through the front door as it was found unlocked, which is not how she left it the day prior. While looking through the office Hoover noticed glass all over the floor, a computer screen on a desk was laying face down and file cabinet doors were open. The manager stated that she didn’t see anything in particular that was taken at that time. Hoover spoke to the owner of the property and advised that more lighting, cameras and security measures should be put in place to help identify the suspects should this happen again.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Jacob Sutton was contacted by shift Lieutenant Zach Shelton to patrol the area of Golf Course Road to look for a female showing signs of an altered mental state. Sutton made contact with Cecil Gilland at the Smoky Mountain Golf Club who stated there was a female in the pool. Sutton made contact with the female who identified herself as Jennifer Winstead, age 32. Winstead was in the pool but got out of the pool when Sutton walked up. The report states that Winstead appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. She was allegedly “seeing alligators that were not there,” and advised that her last name was “State Representative.” Winstead continued to ramble random statements that did not make any sense. When Sutton asked Winstead if she was under the influence of anything she never gave a clear answer. Winstead was also trespassed by request of Gilland. Winstead was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail for Public Intoxication.
Driving While Revoked: While patrolling the area of Highway 73 Deputy Jacob Sutton observed a 2003 black Chevy SUV without working rear brake lights. Sutton conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the offender identified as Tasha Smith. Smith stated she did not know her brake lights were not working. When asked for her license she first told Sutton it was at her hotel, but her status was revoked for DUI. Sutton checked Smith’s license status through central dispatch, which came back as revoked from Cocke County General Sessions Court. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
