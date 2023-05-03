April 24-28
Phillip Premo, et al and Premo R. Grimes, Grimes R. Premo, Rhonda Kay Grimes Premo, Rhonda Kay Premo Grimes to Lisa M. King, 5th District, $308,000.
Margaret Elizabeth Piendle to Ronald D. Buskirk, 5th District, $62,500.
Guy D. Hommel Jr. to Nathaniel Powell Pressnell and wife, Marissa Hommel Pressnell, 2nd District, $92,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Fred Ball, 1st District, $7,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Sandra Burgos, 6th District, $67,500.
Mark C. Hansen to Corey Clark and wife, Jessica Clark, 2nd District, $29,000.
Kenneth E. Smith and wife, June A. Smith to Christopher Harvey and wife, Heather Harvey, 6th District, $220,000.
Jeffery L. Cagle, et al and Jeff Cagle and Sandra Cagle to Catherine Hallahan, 2nd District, $61,000.
Timothy Pulford and wife, Lori Pulford to Robert Paul Poklemba and wife, Bonnie Sue Poklemba, 8th District, $635,000.
Ronnie M. Green and wife, Carolyn R. Green to Aaron J. Traylor, 9th District, $160,000.
Aubrey Gene Perryman, et al and Perrymans Mobile Home Sales to DH and MW Properties LLC, 3rd District, $16,000.
Aubrey Gene Perryman to DH and MW Properties LLC, 4th District, $285,000.
Gerald Bieniek Sr. to Marlo N. James, 8th District, $83,000.
Tinamarie Harville to Perry P. Phillips and wife, Virginia Phillips, 7th District, $60,000.
Nicholas A. Brown and wife, Heather Brown to Benjamin Holden and wife, Rachel Holden, 5th District, $186,000.
Brian Hinschberger and wife, Linda Hinschberger to Amanda Halter and husband, Michael Halter Jr., 6th District, $179,000.
Caleb Frisbee, et al, and Larry Phillips to Shawn Daniels, 10th District, $20,000.
Danny Hall to Bloomeeing LLC, 11th District, $29,000.
Michael C. Williams, et al, and Heather Williams and Kendall Williams to Mountain Men LLC, 6th District, $15,000.
Lisa Caldwell, et al, and Lindsay Ratliff and Travis Caldwell to Adam H. Briggs, 6th District, $160,000.
Renee Hope Cody, et al, and Melinda Beason Interdonato to Jimmy Williamson, et al, and Barbara Williamson, Donna Gayle Williamson and Carolyn Denise Russell, 4th District, $24,000.
Tennessee Housing Development Agency to James Lundy, 3rd District, $20,500.
Primary Properties LLC, et al, and Dorothy Faye Sisson to Luca Vecchione and wife, Natalie Vecchione, 10th District, $17,500.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Hayle Arwood, 6th District, $950.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Shirley R. Williams, 6th District, $1,600.
Union Cemetery of Newport Inc. to Rose Mary Brown, et al, and Dorothy Hooper, 6th District, $800.
Galentine Daydream LLC to William Farmer and wife, Evgenia Farmer, 5th District, $400,000.
JMB Investment Company LLC to Chace Capital Cosby LLC, 3rd District, $1,700,000.
James H. Yost Jr., Executor, Estate of Ellen M. Yost, Cheryl L. Rist, Douglas K. Yost, Kenneth L. Yost, Bruce A. Yost, and Samuel Yost Jr. to Gregory A. Ferguson and wife, Cynthia L. Ferguson, 9th District, $220,000.
Andrew Jaqua and wife, Jennifer Owen Jaqua to David Ray Roark and wife, Laura Smith Roark, 5th District, $42,500.
