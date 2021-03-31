Drug Possession: Deputy James Cupp made a traffic stop after he found a vehicle with improper registration. He made contact with Mary Banks, 37, Newport, who had a revoked license, but was clear of any warrants. Banks advised that she could have a valid driver come get the vehicle and granted Cupp permission to search the car. Cupp searched Banks’ purse where he found a bag containing .46 grams of Methamphetamine and two pills identified as Clonazepam. Banks was handcuffed and transported to the County Jail. She faces charges of Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Schedule II and Driving while License Revoked.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Jamison Pickens responded to 1895 Marshall Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Pickens spoke with Nicholas White, who stated he was assaulted by his wife Chandra White, 23, Newport. White stated that he was sleeping when his wife began hitting him in the face multiple times. He stated that shortly after, he got up and tried to restrain his wife but was unsuccessful. White said his wife grabbed a pocket knife and started swinging it at him in an attempt to cause harm. He then stated she grabbed a Springfield 9mm handgun and pointed it at him while cursing. Chandra White left the home with her husband’s money, debit cards and the firearm used in the assault, according to the report. Pickens made contact with Mrs. White later on by phone. She stated she was not home when the incident occurred. Mrs. White told deputies where she was located and asked them to bring her son to that location. Deputies arrived at 2579 Morningside Way, where White was arrested and transported to the County Jail. She faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
Suspended License: A Dandridge man was arrested on March 26 after he was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Knox County. Deputy Dylan Norton observed a vehicle with its high beams and an off road light on while traveling down North Street in Newport. Norton performed a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Holt, 40, Dandridge. Dispatch advised that Holt did not have insurance on his vehicle, nor did he have a valid license. Dispatch also informed Norton that Holt had an active warrant for his arrest. Holt was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Citations were issued for Driving on a Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Light Law.
DUI: Deputy Zachary Magouirk initiated a traffic stop on a black Toyota 4Runner after be observed it straddling the white line in the southbound lane of Cosby Highway. The vehicle also stopped half way in the intersection between Cosby Highway and Hedrick Drive, at the red light, before continuing onto Hedrick Drive. Magouirk made contact with the driver identified as Angela Crowder, 45, Newport, who appeared to have glazed eyes and slurred speech. Crowder performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. She was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
