Jacobson arrest: Officers were dispatched to A&W restaurant in reference to an intoxicated male subject on Saturday, May 16. Patrolman Michael Robey came in contact with the male in question, identified as Christopher Jacobson, 36, South Highway 32, who appeared to be under the influence, the report stated. According to the report, Jacobson was “unsteady” on his feet and his speech was slurred. Restaurant employees advised officers that a needle was discovered where Jacobson was sitting. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holt arrest: A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department for domestic assault on Sunday, May 17. Patrolman Brandt Stephens was dispatched to the 100 block of Trout Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute. Ptl. Stephens spoke with the victim, Summer Phillips, 39, who said that Benjamin Holt, 27, River Road, allegedly threw “something” at her and struck her in the head. Officers observed a “large bump” on Phillip’s head. Holt was located at Brock’s where he admitted he threw a Dr. Pepper bottle at Phillips. He was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Juvenile cited: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 7th Street in reference to an unruly juvenile on Sunday, May 17. Patrolman Brandt Stephens spoke with John and Stephanie Shehee, who said their 14-year-old daughter took their vehicle without permission. The juvenile was cited into juvenile court.
DUI: Michele F. Riland, 37, Lennon Circle, is facing a pair of charges following a traffic stop on Sunday, May 18. Sgt. Derek Wright was dispatched to the 400 block of Lennon Circle in reference to a female subject passed out inside a vehicle. Sgt. Wright stated that Riland exited the vehicle and she was “unsteady” on her feet, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol about her person. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.
Haynes arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Sulphur Springs Road to assist the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a vehicle accident on Saturday, May 17. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Brittany Haynes, 33, Dandridge, who said her boyfriend, who was the driver of the vehicle, fled the scene and left her on the side of the road. According to the report, Haynes had an odor of alcohol about her person, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
