Couple charged: A Newport couple is facing a number of charges following a routine traffic stop in Newport on Monday, Dec. 28. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop for a light law violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, she made contact with the driver identified as Robert Zolna, 32, Phillips Hollow Road, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Zolna was detained without incident. According to the report, officers obtained consent to search the his vehicle where they found a handgun, several drug paraphernalia items and a bag that contained .38 grams of methamphetamine. During the investigation officers also searched a backpack that belonged to passenger, Sabonna Williams, 26, South Cecil Street, that contained drug paraphernalia and a bag that contained .53 grams of methamphetamine. Both Williams and Zolna were arrested without incident. Both were charged with possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Zolna was additionally charged with light law violation, driving while license revoked and possession of weapon.
Three charged: Officers were dispatched to Newport Fitness Center concerning unwanted visitors in the parking lot on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Patrolman Brandon Cassady made contact with Jessica Zolna, 31, Phillips Hollow Road, who was sitting in a silver Ford Focus talking to a male subject. According to the report, Patrolman Justin Shelton noticed a bag near Zolna’s feet and learned the bag contained 7.12 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia items. Zolna was arrested without incident. During the course of the investigation, another car came to the scene. Inside the vehicle were Stephen Robison, 34, and Jerrica Wines, 25. Both Wines and Robison had active warrants for criminal simulation and were placed under arrest without incident. Zolna is facing charges of sale and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beck arrest: Krista Beck, 23, no address, was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a traffic stop on Sunday, Dec. 27. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped Beck because she was unable to maintain her lane of travel on West Highway 25/70. Officers also noted the registration tag on the vehicle had expired. Officers made contact with Beck and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Beck allegedly denied smoking marijuana. According to the report, Beck’s eyes were dilated and she was “fidgety” during the investigation. Beck later admitted that she smoked marijuana earlier that day. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Beck and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, improper lane change and improper display of a tag.
Warrant served: Logan Black, 24, Mineral Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Dec. 27. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Black without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Two charged: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a male subject who used a counterfeit $100 bill on Sunday, Dec. 27. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with the male identified as Jimmy Brown, 37, Driskill Circle, who said he received the $100 bill from James Murphy, 31, Short Way. According to the report, Murphy had an active warrant for failure to appear and was placed under arrest without incident. Brown was also arrested for criminal simulation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
