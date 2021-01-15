Scheffers arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said Christian Scheffers, 19, Old Highway 32, attempted to steal a planner. Scheffers admitted to swapping the $20 price tag with a $2 price tag. She was arrested and charged with theft.
Manning charged: A Morristown woman is facing a number of charges following an investigation on Thursday, Jan. 14. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to Timeout Travel Center concerning a woman who was passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Ptl. Shults made contact with the driver, identified as Kimberly Manning, 46, Morristown, who appeared to be “lethargic”, had bloodshot eyes and a difficult time following directions. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Manning and she performed poorly on all tests given. Manning was arrested without further incident. While searching her vehicle officers located several needles and baggies. After arriving at the Cocke County Jail Annex, officers were advised that Manning was in possession of a bag that contained 1.27 grams of marijuana. Manning was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, casual exchange, violation of implied consent and driving while license revoked.
Warrant served: John F. Digiacomo, 35, Kodak, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to the report, as Patrolman Brandon Cassady placed Digiacomo under arrest, officers located a baggie that contained .88 grams of methamphetamine. Digiacomo was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
