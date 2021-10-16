Shoplifting: On October 12, around 1 a.m. police were dispatched to Walgreens on East Broadway in response to a shoplifter. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the manager, who stated that Dawn Crumbley, age 45, had opened several pieces of merchandise and concealed them in her purse without the packaging. Weber made contact with Crumbley and asked to search her purse. Inside the purse, Weber found several markers, colored pens, and paintbrushes. Weber also found several male enhancement pills inside Crumbley’s hoodie pocket. The items were valued at a total of $61.41. Crumbley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct: On October 12, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Motel 6. Douglas spoke to the clerk, who stated he had spoken to a woman in one of the rooms who refused to leave. Douglas went to the room and made contact with Elizabeth Blue, age 71, who had barricaded the door of the room with furniture and luggage. Douglas entered the room and placed Blue under arrest for disorderly conduct. Blue actively resisted being handcuffed and tried to kick Patrolman Douglas, and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest.
Possession of Schedule II: On October 13, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter initiated a traffic stop for a black Pontiac with plates that were registered to a green Honda. The driver was identified as Samuel Stokely, age 47. Stokely stated that his license had been “taken” for previous charges, and he was in fact found to be driving on a suspended license. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and found syringes, baggies, and a scale, as well as one Buprenorphine pill and a baggie with 1.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The passenger of the vehicle gave police his brother’s name instead of his own and was placed under arrest for identity theft. Both individuals were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: On October 13, around 3:30 a.m. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to North Street in response to a male jumping into traffic. Shults spoke to the male, identified as Joey Shoemaker, age 43. Shoemaker stated that his girlfriend, Becky Murphy, age 27, had attacked him with a piece of metal rebar while he was sleeping. According to Shoemaker, Murphy began hitting his feet with the rebar, and then started hitting his arm. Shoemaker then stated that he grabbed the pipe, which injured his hand. Shults observed injuries consistent with Shoemaker’s story. Shults then made contact with Murphy, who stated that she had just been in an argument with Shoemaker. Murphy was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
