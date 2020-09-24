Britt arrest: Officers were dispatched to Uptown Rentals concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Patrolman Will Garber spoke with Theresa Trice, 50, who said while she and her boyfriend, Michael Britt, 37, were arguing over a cell phone, Britt allegedly struck her in the face twice. Britt was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Reynolds arrest: Pedro Reynolds, 33, Shag Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Reynolds following a traffic stop without incident.
Atha arrest: Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Street and Rhea Street in reference to a single vehicle accident on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Patrolman Chris Silvers came in contact with the driver, identified as Justin R. Atha, 27, Mosheim, who said he struck a pole after looking down at his cell phone. During the investigation, officers found a small bag of marijuana in the cup holder of the vehicle along with a small bag of suspected cocaine underneath the vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Atha and he passed all tests. Atha was placed under arrest and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II, failure to exercise due care and violation of financial responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.