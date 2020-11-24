DUI: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an intoxicated male subject in a Nissan Maxima on Monday, Nov. 23. Sgt. Will Garber made contact with the male in question, identified as Justin Alvarez, 37, Long Branch Road, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. According to the report, Sgt. Garber said Alvarez’s movements were “erratic”, which led officers to believe he was under the influence. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Alvarez and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and violation of implied consent.
Failure to appear: Robin K. Morris, 58, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Nov. 21. Sgt. Will Garber arrested Morris following a traffic stop.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of 8th Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Nov. 22. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with Kelly Carder, 27, who said her brother, Brandon Carder, 29, Filbert Street, assaulted her and fled the scene. Mr. Carder was later arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning an intoxicated male subject on Sunday, Nov. 22. Patrolman Justin Shelton came in contact with Marty Williams, 55, Golf Course Road, who was very unsteady on his feet. According to the report, no field sobriety tests were conducted because Williams could not keep his balance. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a theft that occurred on Friday, Nov. 20. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke with Darlene Frazier, 61, who said she dropped $100 on the floor and believed the male subject standing behind her picked it up. The male was identified.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
