Warrants served: Jonathan Cutshaw, 37, Smelcer Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Cutshaw without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Lane arrest: Richie Alan Lane, 35, Clearwood Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Monday, Sept. 14. Deputy Ethan Keys arrested Lane and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hembree arrest: Cindy Hembree, 40, Moose Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and failure to appear on Monday, Sept. 14. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hembree at a residence on Grand View Way.
Warrants served: Shawna Kay Fullington, 50, Sierra Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Fullington and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Jones arrest: Elizabeth Ann Jones, 42, Lawn Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Jones following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Shults Road concerning an intoxicated male subject on Thursday, Sept. 17. Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Teresa Jarnagin, 52, who said her 17-year-old daughter called her while she was at work and stated that Jason Lynn Cofer, 39, West Palm Beach, FL, was very intoxicated. According to the report, deputies spoke with Cofer’s son who advised that his father asked him to “cover for him” but when he asked his father to go to bed, he said that Cofer allegedly slapped him. Deputies observed a red mark on the juvenile’s face. Cofer was arrested and charged with domestic assault and child abuse.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Cedar Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Sgt. Heath Willis found Stephanie Hawkins, 35, and Joshua Lee Moore, 23, at the intersection of Irish Cut Road and Old Asheville Highway. Deputies spoke with Hawkins, who said while she and Moore were arguing, he allegedly struck her in the jaw. Moore was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Domestic assault: Two men were taken into custody by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 16. Lt. David Moriarty said he and other deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Travis Way concerning a domestic disturbance with a possible weapon involved. Lt. Moriarty spoke with Juan Solis, 26, who said that Colby Shelton, 26, was in possession of a knife. Deputies approached the door and observed Shelton coming from the back room. Shelton was detained without further incident. Deputies spoke with Solis who said Shelton struck him, so he struck him back. According to the report, deputies then spoke with Shelton who said that Solis came to the residence with a firearm and damaged his front door. Due to conflicting stories both men were arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
