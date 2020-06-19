Hall arrest: Kelly Shane Hall, 43, Sleepy Hollow Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Thursday, June 18. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Hall at a residence on Orchard View Drive.
Story arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Parrottsville Highway, concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, June 17. Deputy Zach Magourik spoke with Anna Cagle, 23, who said as she returned to her residence, she found her boyfriend, Maleik Story, 23, in bed with someone else. Cagle admitted she “smacked” Story and wanted to know what was going on. According to the report, Story grabbed his 12 gauge shotgun and pointed the gun at Cagle while telling her to leave the residence. When Cagle refused to leave, Story put the barrel to her head and pushed her down. Story was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
