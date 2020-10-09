Probation violation: Jennifer Blair, 41, Mooneyham Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Oct. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Blair following a traffic stop.
Weathers arrest: Officers were dispatched to Scenic Reality after a complaint was made of a female subject littering on the property on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with the female in question, identified as Tonya J. Weathers, 48, who refused to pick up the trash and told Ptl. Douglas that she wanted to go to jail. Officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Weathers. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and littering.
Failure to appear: Billy R. Boykin, 29, Beechwood Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Boykin at Newport City Park without incident.
Lindsey arrest: Chelsea Lindsey, 19, Splashaway Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident on Thursday, Oct. 8. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Lindsey without incident and transported her to the Cocke Couny Jail. According to the report, Lindsey was involved in a hit and run that occurred on Oct. 7.
Two charged: Two men were charged following a traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Sgt. Derek Wright conducted a traffic stop after he observed a vehicle operating without tag lights. Officers made contact with the driver identified as Steven Jerry Hutson, 53, Lehigh Drive, and his passenger, Jeremy Rosenbaum, 42, 8th Street. According to the report, Rosenbaum was detained without incident due to the fact that he did not report to jail. Hutson was also detained for driving on a revoked license. A search of the vehicle led officers to find bags that contained 6 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of marijuana, a little over $500 in cash and drug paraphernalia. Hutson was charged with possession for resale, light law violation, driving while license revoked and no signal light. Rosenbaum was charged with sale and delivery, possession for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
