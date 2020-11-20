Hall arrest: Jennifer Hall, 41, 5th Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Hall at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Lovell arrest: Brandon Lovell, 35, Old Cave Church Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Lovell without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Wilson arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Jaybird Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Thursday, Nov. 19. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with David Wilson, 35, who said his wife, Shawnte Wilson, 30, allegedly struck him and spat on him during an argument. Mrs. Wilson was arrested and charged with assault.
Markley arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a traffic stop due to a light law violation. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Derek Markley, 38, Old Solomon Ferry Road, who admitted to not having a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Markley was placed under arrest without incident. Upon searching his vehicle, officers located Suboxone. Markley was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of schedule III and violation of light law.
Myers arrest: Officers were dispatched to 233 Murray Drive, in reference to a man and woman fighting in a vehicle on Monday, Nov 16. Patrolman Brandon Cassady made contact with the couple in question, identified as Bradford Myers, 50, and Tammy Kimery, 48. According to the report, the couple denied the accusations. Ptl. Cassady reported that he spoke with a witness, who said Myers struck Kimmery in the face. Myers was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Ashley Daniels, 30, Battle Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and theft of property on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Daniels at the Citgo gas station without incident.
Dog bite: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center in reference to a dog bite on Thursday, Nov. 18. Patrolman Brandt Stephens spoke with Anne Crane, 32, who said her 1-year-old son was outside when he was reportedly bitten in the face by a dog. The incident occurred on Lennon Circle.
