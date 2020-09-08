Probation violation: Dewayne James, 48, Greystone Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Sept. 3. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested James and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Amanda L. Ball, 43, Highway 25E, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Thursday, Sept. 3. Sgt. Billy Woody arrested Ball without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Jeremiah Moon, 29, West Highway 25/70, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Sept. 5. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Moon at Relax Inn without incident.
Probation violation: Devin T. Smith, 24, Sweetwater Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Sept. 5. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Smith without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
