Roe arrest: Naomi Roe, 34, Highway 25E, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, June 26. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Roe at a residence on Sulphur Springs Road without incident.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Old Solomon Ferry Road to assist Constable Nathan White with an intoxicated female on Friday, June 26. Deputy Rebecca Colley and Sgt. Wes Keys made contact with the female in question, identified as Julia Busche, 27, Greenleaf Road, who could not keep her balance. Busche reportedly admitted that she “may have had a little bit of dope” in her system. She was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Montana Boyer, 35, West Turner Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, June 26. Deputy Zach Shelton arrested Boyer at her residence without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
