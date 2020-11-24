DUI: A Parrottsville woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Newport on Monday, Nov. 23. Deputy Zach Magouirk stopped a vehicle after the driver, later identified as Mirima Kathleen Holmseth, 25, Point Oak Drive, crossed the centerline of Smith Street. Deputies made contact with Holmseth and noticed she had an odor of alcohol about her person, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and she gave deputies her credit card when asked for her driver’s license. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Holmseth and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching her vehicle, deputies located several open alcohol containers. Holmseth was charged with driving under the influence, open container law and failure to maintain lane of travel.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Thinwood Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Nov. 21. Upon arrival, Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Theresa Trice, 50, who said her boyfriend, Michael David Britt, 38, Mineral Street, allegedly attacked her moments prior to their arrival. Trice reported that Britt struck her in the head and kicked her in the ribs.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched 2600 Highway 160 concerning a domestic dispute on Saturday, Nov. 21. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Billy Phillips, 40, who said Jimmy Phillips, 35, allegedly struck him in the head with a large wooden object. According to the report, the altercation began during an argument over money. Jimmy was later arrested and charged with domestic assault, theft and failure to appear.
Failure to appear: Dreama Lee Vance, 48, Bullard Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Nov. 20. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Vance at a residence on Carson Springs Road.
Probation violation: Edna Brown, 46, Khajah Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Nov. 21. Sgt. Joey Owings served Brown the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
