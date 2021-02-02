Probation violation: Melinda C. Harris, 32, Eds Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 30. Deputy Joshua Matthews arrested Harris at her residence without incident.
Jenkins arrest: Kenneth Lee Jenkins, 56, Bat Harbor Road, is facing an array of charges following a traffic accident on Saturday, Jan. 30. Deputy Joshua Boyce was dispatched to the area of Highway 25E and Lehigh Drive, concerning the accident. Upon arrival, Deputy Boyce made contact with the driver, identified as Jenkins, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Deputy Boyce reported that Jenkins was unsteady on his feet during the investigation. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Jenkins and he performed poorly on all tests given. Jenkins was arrested without incident. A subsequent search of his person revealed a bag that contained 5.8 grams of marijuana, another baggie that contained 28.6 grams of marijuana and two suspected marijuana “joints”. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, Correction Officers also located three pills identified as Diazepam. Jenkins was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule VI, violation of implied consent, possession of schedule IV, introduction into a penal institution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Point Pleasant Road, concerning a motor vehicle accident on Sunday, Jan. 31. Deputy Dylan Norton located the suspected vehicle and noticed the driver, later identified as Thomas Earl Lee, 65, Old Solomon Ferry Road, drove through a barbed wire fence into a field. Deputies made contact with Lee and noticed his speech was slurred and he had a “strong” odor of alcohol about his person. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Lee and he performed poorly on all tests given. Lee was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of implied consent, vandalism under $500 and violation of financial responsibility.
Probation violation: Christopher Lee Webb, 28, Beechwood Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 29. Deputy Joshua Boyce served Webb the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.